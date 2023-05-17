"I need that so bad" - popular 33-year-old WWE superstar wants a massive rematch against AJ Styles

The WWE Draft truly changed the landscape of the company as AJ Styles made a stellar return to the blue brand. Meanwhile, more new stars were drafted to SmackDown, including Styles' former rival Grayson Waller, who wants a rematch with The Phenomenal One down the line.

Last year, AJ Styles went down to the developmental brand where he had a feud with Grayson Waller. The two also had a match, which AJ won to end their feud.

During the Draft, Waller was picked as the last superstar for the blue brand. Speaking to Fox Sports, the 33-year-old star expressed his interest in a rematch with AJ Styles. Check it out:

“So he was always number one, and the fact that got to do it in NXT (feud with him) was wild. But that night was so important to me - because I feel like I didn’t just hang in there with him. It wasn’t a situation where like, ‘oh, wow, he hung with him’. I think I went in there, and I competed against him. And I kind of showed who I was."

Waller ultimately lost to The Phenomenal One but wants another match.

“And now he’s gonna be on my talk show this week, you know, Saturday morning on Binge on Smackdown. And I think that’s the biggest name you could possibly get. And I need that rematch, lad. I need that so bad. I hate losing. I hate losing so much. And I hate the fact that he can say he beat me. So I need to change that.” [H/T - Fox Sports]

The match could happen down the line as both are on the same brand.

AJ Styles will go to WWE Night of Champions to face top RAW star

Last month, Triple H announced the return of the World Heavyweight Championship and a tournament to crown a champion following the draft.

Last week, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the main event of Monday Night RAW to secure a spot for the premium live event. Meanwhile, AJ Styles beat Bobby Lashley and won the bracket from his brand.

The two stars have faced each other in the past for the Universal Championship and The Visionary won the match. It will be interesting to see which star will win the new World Heavyweight Championship.

