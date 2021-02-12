"I love having them be a part of it" - Triple H on NXT's involvement at WWE WrestleMania

Last year, NXT was involved at WWE WrestleMania for the first time ever when Rhea Ripley defended the NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. But what about this year? What does the future look like for NXT when it comes to WWE's biggest show of the year?

Today on the Triple H global media call, he was asked this question as it concerns the future of NXT on WWE WrestleMania in the future. It certainly sounds like something The Game would like to see happen.

"My thoughts on it are that it's great, you know, you come into the place with WrestleMania wherewith so many brands, with RAW, you know, a big roster of RAW, a big roster of SmackDown, and a large roster of NXT that you get to a just a certain place where, how big and how long do you want these shows to be, and everybody is, sort of, you know, putting their chips on the table, so to speak for their spot in Mania as always, that's a big spot of the year. Not everybody can be in those spots, obviously, and I think everybody understands that, but that's the battle, and it's a balance, is my opinion. You know, I just think that you have to balance that out, but I love having them be a part of it."

"It's a balance" - Triple H on getting the NXT brand on WWE WrestleMania

Triple H also stresses the fact, however, that NXT's involvement during WWE's biggest weekend comes down to striking some balance to make everything work.

"If you tell me that NXT gets to be a part of the biggest stage in the game and the biggest spectacle, it's phenomenal. It just helps the brand and helps continue to drive it forward. It's just a matter of how much can you fit into WrestleMania now weekend, and you know what is the what is the benefit to having its own platform of an NXT TakeOver that week. You know, it's a balance, but I love it if we can do it."

