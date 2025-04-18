"I love me some Rhea Ripley" - Major WWE name makes a bombshell statement ahead of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is set to enter WrestleMania 41 against two of WWE's best women on the red brand. Meanwhile, the current Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, made a bombshell statement that she's ready to align with Mami.
Last year, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton teamed up to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match on WWE RAW. The pairing struck a chord with the audience, and many wanted to see it further down the line. Earlier this year, Ripley and Stratton posed with their respective titles, and fans took an interest in the pairing.
In an interview with Gorilla Position, the host asked Tiffany Stratton if there's any faction in the promotion she would love to join. The champion boldly stated that she would've loved to join The Judgment Day when Rhea Ripley was in it and would bring her touch to it.
"I think old Judgment Day when Rhea Ripley was a part of it. I love me some Rhea Ripley. I would totally adapt to their aesthetic. I totally would. I would make sure I would keep a little bit of pink in there," Stratton said. (From 17:25 to 17:45)
Major WWE name wants Rhea Ripley to headline WrestleMania
WrestleMania comes with a lot of challenges for superstars, and there are notable names who haven't had a chance to main-event the show. This year, CM Punk is looking to add his name to the list of main eventers as he's set to headline the first night with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
Recently, The Second City Saint stated on The Ringer Wrestling Show that if it were in his hands, the Women's World Championship match between Mami, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair would close WrestleMania 41 Night 1. The former World Champion spoke highly of the three names involved in the match.
"If I was in Triple H's spot, I would gravitate towards that [the Women's World Title match headlining WrestleMania], but then I also see...my reasoning for that is, when is Iyo [Sky] going to get another chance? Bianca [Belair] has done it already, it would be great if she gets to do it again. Rhea [Ripley] hasn't done it. You look at people and say, 'WrestleMania main-eventer', Rhea is on top of the list." (6:00-6:25)
It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of the event with a win.
