"I would love to see that happen" - Legend wants Jade Cargill to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently pitched the idea of Jade Cargill debuting directly for WWE in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and emerging victorious.

Cargill's high-profile signing recently became official, with the wrestling world going gaga over the former AEW talent jumping ship to WWE. However, fans won't see her immediately in action, as Jade Cargill is currently training at the Performance Center.

That said, it's safe to assume the Stamford-based promotion views the former TBS Champion as a bright prospect and could push her to the moon.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bil Apter stated that WWE shouldn't have Cargill's debut until Royal Rumble 2024.

The veteran journalist added following months of vignettes, Jade Cargill could debut in the Women's Royal Rumble match and topple everybody to come up victorious.

"The other way they could bring her in is to run these vignettes over and over, and then in January at the Royal Rumble, she comes out as number one or two in the Women's Royal Rumble, and she rumbles over everybody. I would love to see that happen," said Bill Apter. [12:33 - 12:55]

Check out the full video below:

Jade Cargill on Cody Rhodes inspiring her to leave AEW for WWE

Following her signing became official, Cargill revealed that Cody Rhodes taking the leap of faith of leaving by AEW for WWE last year played a crucial role in influencing her decision.

The former TBS Champion lavished praise on The American Nightmare's almost two-decade-long journey in the business.

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any difference for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," said Cargill.

Expand Tweet

While it's anybody's guess what WWE has in store for Jade Cargill's debut, no doubt a talent like her would make the most out of every opportunity.

Would it be wise for WWE to hold on to Cargill's debut until Royal Rumble 2024 next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.