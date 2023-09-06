"I would love to see him throw some air punches" - Top champion wants to defend his title against Goldberg (Exclusive)

EC3 recently expressed his desire to see WWE legend Goldberg step up and challenge him for his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The 40-year-old performer captured the world title at NWA's 75th Anniversary show, ending Tyrus' months-long reign. This has opened up doors for new rivalries to develop for the prestigious title in the promotion.

While it remains to be seen who would challenge him first, EC3 already has a list of possible contenders, which includes Goldberg. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former WWE star said he would love to see the WCW legend step inside the squared circle with him.

EC3 added that though Goldberg would execute all his signature moves during their match, he would ultimately retain his title after hitting his finisher.

"I would love to see Big Bill challenge me. I would love to see him come to the ring wearing the black and white gear he had with the WWF run. I love like to see him throw some air punches and one giant crescent kick... I would like to move out of the way of a Spear and then hit him with my finisher and defeat him," said EC3. [3:38 - 3:56]

Check out the full video below:

EC3 recently lambasted Goldberg for complaining

A few months back on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 blasted Goldberg for criticizing WWE for breaking their promise of giving him a retirement match.

He added that the former WCW Champion must stop whining and take his talents elsewhere, like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Furthermore, EC3 said the WWE Hall of Famer could even come to NWA for a retirement match against him.

"I mean, just after that conversation, we had the other day, the nonsensical delusions of grandeur. Dude, just shut up! shut up, Bill! Enough. Go have your match, go have it, go to AEW and have it at Wembley, go to IMPACT and have it against Moose in a Spear vs. Spear match or come to NWA and fight me you old piece of s**t!" said EC3.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if EC3's wish to have a dream match against Goldberg for the NWA World Title becomes a reality anytime soon.

Are you excited about a prospective match between EC3 and the WWE legend? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena