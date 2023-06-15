2-Time World Champion calls Goldberg an "old piece of s**t" for whining about his deal with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently called out WWE for seemingly breaking their promise on a retirement match. He says that he had a handshake deal with Vince McMahon, and two-time World Champion EC3 went on a rant where he stated that the WWE Hall of Famer is being delusional.

At 56 years old, Goldberg has a net worth of $16 million and has other gigs on the side. However, he didn't seem satisfied with his last match against Roman Reigns, which took place at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 went on a tirade against Goldberg for his "nonsensical delusions of grandeur" and told him to shut up:

"I mean, just after that conversation, we had the other day, the nonsensical delusions of grandeur. Dude, just shut up! shut up, Bill! Enough. Go have your match, go have it, go to AEW and have it at Wembley, go to IMPACT [Wrestling] and have it against Moose in a Spear vs Spear match or come to NWA and fight me you old piece of s**t!" [From 02:33 to 03:03]

He continued and said that everybody had COVID, which is in reference to the fact that Goldberg said he wrestled Roman Reigns three weeks after contacting the virus:

"This is constant, he just whines so much. Dude, go have your retirement match. Let your son beat you, or does he have to have your retirement match on your terms and you have to go over? Just do it, or don't. Everybody had COVID, two to three times, you're not a hero. Do it, or don't." [From 03:14 to 03:38]

You can watch the full video below:

Many believe that Tony Khan is making moves to get Goldberg to AEW

Tony Khan has been open about the fact that he is keeping an eye on the legend's free agent status.

Apart from the fact that MJF deleted a tweet saying that he would "beat the s**t out of this roided-up Jew," one of AEW's official Twitter accounts put out an interestingly-worded tweet hinting at MJF vs Goldberg.

