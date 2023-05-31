AEW officially teasing 2-time WWE Universal Champion's imminent debut?

AEW may have hinted at the arrival of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Da Man has been a free agent since parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion late last year. The WCW Icon has since been leaning towards a self-promotion four-city retirement tour in Israel this year, which could also involve AEW star Sting.

Tony Khan recently revealed that he's been paying close attention to The Myth's free-agent status. At the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, the head honcho confirmed that he had held talks with Goldberg when he was not under a WWE contract.

As such, MJF and Wardlow have fueled rumors of the 56-year-old stalwart's debut ahead of the company's highly-anticipated UK debut for All In this year. Amidst the ongoing speculation, Friedman even took to Twitter to issue a stern warning to Goldberg saying, he would "beat the living sh*t out of this roided-up jew."

Following his successful title defense in a four pillars four-way match at Double or Nothing, AEW's official Twitter handle asked their fans - Who's next for MJF?

The eagled-eye wrestling fans couldn't help but notice how they worded it using Goldberg's famous catchphrase.

You can check out the tweet below:

The timing of this tweet couldn't have been better, as it came just days after Tony Khan admitted he had held a conversation with the WWE Hall of Famer.

There's a strong chance that AEW could be teasing a possible feud between Goldberg and MJF for All In.

Eric Bischoff has advised AEW not to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Goldberg, at 56, is still a box-office draw and could help bring lapsed fans back to the current product. Although AEW would want someone of his stature, Eric Bischoff is against the idea of Tony Khan possibly bringing in Da Man.

While speaking on a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff bluntly stated that AEW shouldn't rely on someone like Goldberg to sell out Wembley Stadium:

"I'm not so sure that I would want to bring in a Mercedes or even a Goldberg for a one-off like this. I wouldn't want the perception of having to rely on somebody who's not a part of my company to help sell that house," Bischoff said.

Only time will tell whether AEW will sign WWE legend Goldberg for limited appearances before he officially hangs up his wrestling boots.

