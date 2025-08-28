  • home icon
"I love you Vince" - Vince McMahon spotted leaving event by fans

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 28, 2025 03:03 GMT
The star is a controversial figure (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is a controversial figure (Credit: WWE.com)

Vince McMahon has always been a controversial figure in the wrestling world, with reports of opinions on him being quite divisive. However, in recent years, since the allegations by Janel Grant, he has not only had to exit WWE, but the former Chairman has become even more controversial.

Even as legal battles with Grant are still ongoing, the star has surfaced more in public in recent weeks. As he celebrated his 80th birthday on August 24, the former WWE Chairman saw a lot of names from across the wrestling world attend the event. John Cena, R-Truth, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz and Maryse, The Undertaker, Kane, Shane McMahon, Michelle McCool, Bruce Prichard, Gerald Brisco, and many others attended, with there apparently even being live performances from AC/DC and Kid Rock.

While he was exiting the birthday celebrations and entering the car, Vince McMahon was filmed by some fans who were waiting outside. They also wished him and asked if he would take pictures with them. They went on to also tell him that they loved him, something that has not really been heard in recent years from fans.

The video of the moment with Vince and the fans can be seen below.

There is also an update on the case surrounding Vince McMahon and his car accident

The former WWE Chairman, on top of all his other incidents, was recently allegedly involved in a car accident last month. As per a report, he had an arraignment recently, where he was charged with reckless driving and following too closely, which ultimately led to the accident.

He is set to make his next court appearance on October 16.

While further updates are awaited on the case, it seems that the former WWE boss still has quite a few admirers among the fanbase. With talk of his new promotion and what will happen next circulating, it remains to be seen what awaits Vince McMahon's future.

