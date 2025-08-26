Major Vince McMahon court case update - Reports

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly appeared in court earlier today regarding a recent incident. The 80-year-old was involved in a car accident that took place last month.

According to PWInsider, Mr. McMahon had an arraignment hearing in Stamford, CT, earlier today. He was charged for reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in a traffic accident. McMahon is reportedly scheduled to make the next court appearance on October 16, which would be a disposition hearing.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Vince McMahon had an arraignment hearing today on charges of reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident after a 7/24 car accident. McMahon's next court date is 10/16 for a Disposition Hearing. (PWInsider)

For those unaware, Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident in Connecticut on July 24. As per the reports, his Bentley bumped the rear of a BMW 430. A Ford Fusion also got into the mix of things, and all three involved cars had to be towed away.

Wrestling veteran comments on Vince McMahon's driving

Wrestling veteran Jim Ross opened up about Mr. McMahon's driving following his accident. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the legendary commentator claimed that the former WWE Chairman loved speed and drove recklessly.

Jim Ross recalled being stopped by Ohio State Police, as McMahon was driving too fast. The veteran admitted that later at some point, he got uncomfortable with the speeds at which Vince drove.

"He drove recklessly, and he loved speed. I was with him when we got stopped by the Ohio State Police because he was driving too fast. At some point in time, I got to thinking maybe I need to change ways of passage because these speeds are uncomfortable. And we're not in any hurry. The show's over. We don't do another show until tomorrow night or next week or whatever it may be, but golly, it was just a speed race. He loved speed. He loved to be the fastest guy on the highway," said JR.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has a different opinion. The veteran recently claimed that he drove a lot with Vince McMahon and never saw him driving recklessly.

