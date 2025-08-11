WWE veteran reveals surprising detail about Vince McMahon's driving after horrific recent accident (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was recently involved in a rather ugly car accident, according to reports. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently commented on the incident, revealing a detail about McMahon's driving tendencies that goes against what many believe.

The alleged accident happened when Vince McMahon was driving his 2024 Bentley, apparently erratically. His car hit the rear bumper of a BMW, triggering a chain of events that also affected a Ford Fusion. While no major injuries were reported, McMahon has apparently been issued a court summons regarding the matter.

Having worked closely with Vince McMahon in the past, Vince Russo has apparently driven with him often. On Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran discussed how McMahon drove:

"Keep in mind, I drove in a car with Vince a lot, you know, I mean a lot. But from what I remember, Shane drove a lot more than Vince. But when Vince did drive, I never noticed that (reckless driving). I mean, I never noticed that." [3:46 onwards]

When asked if McMahon would often overspeed, he said:

"No, no." [4:08 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran apparently feels bad for Vince McMahon

According to Vince Russo, McMahon's abundance of wealth is a factor behind his current condition.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that McMahon's life today actually made him a little sad.

"So, when you've got more money than you can spend, what's left? (...) There's a part of me that feels bad that he is living his life like this in his 80s, bro. What does he really have to show? But on the other side of the coin, these were decisions that he made. I don't know Chris, I don't know." [2:54 onwards]

Only time will tell what is next for Vince McMahon down the line.

