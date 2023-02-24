Jake Paul has commented on whether he would be interested in joining his brother Logan Paul in WWE.

The undefeated boxer made his televised debut for the company at Crown Jewel last year in Saudi Arabia. He laid waste to both members of The Usos in the ring and had a confrontation with Solo Sikoa. The Maverick was defeated by Roman Reigns at the event and was unable to capture the title. He sustained an injury during the match but was able to make it back in time for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Jake Paul stated that he loves working with his brother Logan Paul and would be open to doing something in WWE.

"We'll see. I'm down. I just don't want to get injured. My brother tore his MCL; it's crazy out there. So, I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I'm down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure," said Jake. (H/T Fightful)

Jake Paul on Logan Paul and Ricochet's Royal Rumble spot

After tearing his MCL and meniscus at WWE Crown Jewel, The Maverick made his in-ring return as a competitor in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. During the bout, he and Ricochet performed an insane spot that went viral on social media.

Jake Paul stated that Logan Paul was made for this, and he doesn't get how the latter is able to pull off some of these stunts.

"He was literally perfectly made for that sport. It's absurd. I don't get it, and it looks like he's been doing it for years. I don't get it. It's nuts, man," said Jake Paul.

Logan Paul is expected to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He eliminated the latter from the Royal Rumble match and cost him the United States Title at Elimination Chamber.

