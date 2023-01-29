Former WWE Superstar and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, sent out an interesting tweet ahead of this evening's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Fatu was one of the most popular talents in the WWE women's division, winning the SmackDown Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Championship. She, along with Mercdes Moné (Sasha Banks), walked out of WWE last year due to differences in creative.

The Royal Rumble has long been a place where stars have made their grand return, and Fatu has added some speculation on Twitter.

In a tweet, The Glow Queen simply let her fans know that she loves them.

"I love y’all," Naomi wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Bianca Belair recently made her pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble matchup is reportedly slotted to happen in the middle of the show. While some top stars have officially declared themselves available for the Rumble, there's still a large opening for surprise entrants.

While Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day is currently reported to be the favorite to win after coming in the final two back at the 2021 Rumble.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently revealed three stars she thinks could win the women's Rumble. She stated during an interview in the San Antonio Express that Liv Morgan, Raquel Gonzalez, or Rhea Ripley to win the event.

"It’s so hard because our roster is so stacked. My top three are Liv Morgan, Raquel González or Rhea Ripley," said Belair.

It remains to be seen who will win the women's Rumble match and whether fans will see a surprise return at the show.

