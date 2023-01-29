The 2023 Royal Rumble is upon us, bringing a bucketload of big surprises and WWE returns. Another former champion is reportedly backstage, so proceed with caution if you want to avoid spoilers for the short time until the Rumble matches begin.

WARNING: Potential Spoiler ahead

Mike Johnson has reported on PWInsider Elite that former WWE Superstar Nia Jax is backstage at the Royal Rumble and is set to return in the Women's Rumble match. It isn't known if the former RAW Women's Champion will be returning on a one-night basis or for another full-time run in the company.

Xero News had also tweeted a teaser that Jax would be returning at the Rumble.

She last wrestled in September 2021, losing to Shayna Baszler on RAW. She was released by WWE in November, alongside several other names. Nia Jax is now set to join some of them as she possibly returns to the company under Triple H's creative management with her expected Rumble appearance.

However, all eyes will be on Nia's cousin, The Rock, whose return is heavily speculated following the rumored match order for the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see both of them show up in obviously very different contexts.

