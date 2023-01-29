Match order for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 revealed - Reports

In just a couple of hours, WWE will present its 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Royal Rumble is WWE's second biggest show of the year and officially kickstarts the company's road to WrestleMania 39. Aside from the Rumble matches, WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair will be putting their world titles on the line, while Bray Wyatt will wrestle his first matchup since returning last year.

Fightful Select has released the match order for tonight's premium live event. If you wish to avoid spoilers and go into the show fresh, then look no further. Otherwise, here is the order:

* The Men's Royal Rumble matchup is set to open the show.

* Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match will be second from the top.

* Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship will be third.

* The Women's Royal Rumble matchup will be going forth.

* A break in the action as musical guest Hardy will be performing.

* Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Universal Championship will be the main eventing Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE also tweeted out a link to their official Royal Rumble Kickoff Show.

