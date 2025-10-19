“I love you!” - Charlotte Flair sends message to 10-time WWE champion

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are poles apart. Despite their differences, they have been working well together as a tag team for months. The duo WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam Night One and has held the title for 77 days as of writing. Recently, The Queen sent a message to the 10-time champion.On the post-Crown Jewel edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Bliss defended their tag team titles against Sol Ruca and Zaria. While the NXT challengers put on a back-and-forth match, Alexa and Charlotte retained their titles after Blake Monroe distracted Sol Ruca, allowing The Queen to hit Ruca in her knees from behind and then put her into a Figure-Eight leglock.A clip from the match is going viral, showing Little Miss Bliss lowering the ropes for The Queen as they entered the ring. The 39-year-old star saw the gesture by her tag partner, and she told 10-time WWE champion Alexa Bliss, &quot;I Love You.&quot; Check the heartwarming video clip below:Alexa Bliss recently shared details about teaming up with Charlotte Flair in WWERecently, on The Kliq podcast, The Little Miss Bliss opened up about her tag team with The Queen, revealing that she pitched the idea of having an alliance with Charlotte Flair, and they are now having a great time together. Here's what she said:&quot;It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together,&quot; she said.All eyes are on the Triple H-led creative team and how they will book the Women's Tag Team Champions in the upcoming weeks.