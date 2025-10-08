  • home icon
  "I love you" - Chelsea Green sends a message ahead WWE Crown Jewel

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 08, 2025 14:22 GMT
Chelsea Green is the inaugural Women
Chelsea Green is the inaugural Women's United States Champion! [Image from Chelsea Green's Instagram account]

Chelsea Green etched her name in WWE's history books as the first-ever Women's United States Champion. While she's not at the top of the card heading into Crown Jewel, Green sent a heartfelt message to a wrestling legend ahead of the weekend in Perth.

Torrie Wilson became an icon in the industry with her work in WCW and WWE before she retired as an in-ring competitor. While Wilson achieved a legendary status with her work, she was one of the few names who never held a championship in either promotion but was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Today, Chelsea Green sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Hall of Famer ahead of superstars heading to Perth for SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW over the weekend. The 34-year-old star seemingly expressed her gratitude towards the icon's work in the industry.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Chelsea Green is currently working in the tag team division of Friday Night SmackDown alongside Alba Fyre.

Chelsea Green is looking to make a change on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green became a force to be reckoned with on the blue brand when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. To protect her reign, she hired Piper Niven and Alba Fyre as her protection and named her faction The Secret Hervice.

Unfortunately, the duo tried their best to protect the reign, but Green eventually lost the title to Zelina Vega following WrestleMania 41. After the event, the trip slowly shifted its focus back to the tag team division. In 2023, Green and Niven rose to prominence on the main roster as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

A while back, Piper Niven disappeared from the weekly product, as she's dealing with a career-threatening injury. Meanwhile, Green and Fyre have been working as a duo on Friday Night SmackDown, and the former Women's United States Champion is looking to make a change.

Lately, Green has been asking superstars on social media to join The Secret Hervice as their newest member amid Piper Niven's absence from the product. It'll be interesting to see if the management adds a new star into the mix in the coming weeks.

