"I LOVE YOU" - Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah sends heartwarming message

Aalyah Gutierrez, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and the sister of popular WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio, shared a heartfelt message to her real-life boyfriend. She posted a heartwarming update on social media.

The 24-year-old has been in a relationship with Joshua Thomas for a while. The two have shared pictures with each other on social media on multiple occasions.

Earlier today, Aalyah took to Instagram Stories to post a collage of pictures of her and Joshua Thomas. She also penned a short, heartwarming message for her boyfriend.

"I LOVE YOU. I feel so blessed to get to experience your love ❤️," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram Story below:

Aalyah's heartwarming message to her boyfriend. (Picture credits: Star's Instagram)

Although she hasn't appeared on WWE programming for quite some time, both Aalyah and her mother, Angie Gutierrez, played significant roles during the Mysterios' feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (also known as Buddy Matthews) in 2019. The mother-daughter duo also contributed to the buildup for Rey vs. Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio recalls Aalyah training inside the squared circle

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast last month, Rey Mysterio recalled the time his daughter stepped inside the wrestling ring for the first time.

The Master of the 619, Rey Mysterio, revealed that his daughter Aalyah has always been curious about stepping into the squared circle. He shared that she accompanied him to the WWE Performance Center, where she practiced basic beginner moves. Mysterio added that she loved the experience.

"My daughter always had the curiosity to step in the ring, so she goes, 'When are you taking me?' For about a year and a half. So, I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to Orlando. Let’s go.’ She went up with me, she jumped in the ring, and she loved it, man. She was hitting the ropes, rolling. I know you said the tumble. She was doing all that. Like the generic stuff, basic stuff, beginner stuff. But, yeah, the ring brings it on another level, man. It’s crazy, especially the ropes. When you hit those ropes, she was all bruised from her back," he said.

Rey Mysterio himself has been out of action for over five months. He sustained a leg injury while competing in a tag team match on the blue brand's show before WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see when the WWE Hall of Famer gets back inside the squared circle.

