Rey Mysterio gives update on his daughter Aalyah's potential WWE career

Rey Mysterio recently revealed that his daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, trained at the WWE Performance Center. The Hall of Famer suffered an injury ahead of WrestleMania 41 and has not returned to the ring since.

Ad

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Rey Mysterio shared that his daughter learned some of the basics at the WWE Performance Center. He noted that Aalyah Mysterio loved the training and got bruised from running the ropes in the ring.

"My daughter always had the curiosity to step in the ring, so she goes, ‘When are you taking me?’ for about a year and a half. So, I said ‘Okay, I’m going to Orlando. Let’s go.’ She went up with me she jumped in the ring and she loved it, man. She was hitting the ropes, rolling. I know you said the tumble. she was doing all that. Like the generic stuff, basic stuff, beginner stuff. But, yeah, the ring brings it on another level, man. It’s crazy, especially the ropes. When you hit those ropes, she was all bruised from her back," he said. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Rey Mysterio and his son, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, do not get along on WWE television. The 16-time champion had to crown Dirty Dom as the AAA Mega Champion following his victory over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

Popular WWE star mocks Rey Mysterio's decision to wear a mask

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that Rey Mysterio wore a mask for a hilarious reason.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio claimed that his father wore a mask due to being unattractive. He also claimed that the legend was a lackluster father and a terrible person.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is," he said.

Ad

Nedster @007morningstarL @WWE Congratulations Dom. Double Champ Dom, something that Deadbeat Rey Mysterio never became.

Rey Mysterio hasn't been in action since the April 18 edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see when the 50-year-old returns to the ring down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!