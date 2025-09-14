"Love, Your Dead Beat Dad" - Rey Mysterio pens open letter to Dominik Mysterio after interesting father-son moment at Worlds Collide

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently took to social media to send a message to his son, Dominik Mysterio, after Worlds Collide. Dirty Dom became a double champion at the event.Dominik Mysterio has been on an incredible run in 2025. After winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Dirty Dom has now become a double champion. At Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025, Dominik defeated El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.Before the show, Rey Mysterio had promised that he would crown his son as the AAA Mega Champion if the latter won the title against Vikingo. Despite their differences, Rey kept his word by putting the gold around Dom's waist. It was an interesting moment between the father-son duo as The Judgment Day star still disrespected his father by shoving him multiple times.The Hall of Famer has now taken to Instagram to post some throwback photos of himself holding two championships. In his post's caption, The Master of 619 sent a message to Dominik Mysterio, writing that he shouldn't be calling himself the 'Greatest Mysterio of all time' until the fans say so. Rey also mentioned that Dom's claim of being the first Mysterio to become a double champion was false.&quot;@dominik_35 Never say you the greatest until they say you R……. Never say you the first cuz you Weren’t!! Facts Son. Love, Your Dead Beat Dad,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRey Mysterio could face Dominik Mysterio again in WWEDuring a recent edition of RAW Recap, Rey Mysterio teased that he could face Dominik Mysterio again in WWE if the latter became the AAA Mega Champion.&quot;I've kind of let things just be bygones be bygones, you know? Let him do his thing, let me do my thing. But if there comes a time, if he does become Mega Champion and he gets in my face or he just happens to light that spark up once again, of course, there is a huge opportunity for that,&quot; Rey said.Dirty Dom has now won the AAA Mega Championship. It will be interesting to see if he will put the title on the line against Rey Mysterio in a future WWE match.