"Bygones be bygones" - Rey Mysterio discloses his relationship with WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has had his fair share of enemies throughout his legendary career. Mysterio recently disclosed his relationship with a current star on Monday Night RAW. Mysterio's most bitter rival over the past two years has been his son, Dominik Mysterio. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom betrayed his father to join the Judgment Day, though he hasn't been successful in beating him in a singles match. He did make his father's life miserable for nearly a year, ultimately losing at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Rey Mysterio was asked about the chances of him facing Dominik in another match. The proud father revealed that he had already moved on from what his son did, but if they get involved in a story for the AAA Mega Championship, he won't turn it down. &quot;I've kind of let things just be bygones be bygones, you know? Let him do his thing, let me do my thing. But if there comes a time, if he does become Mega Champion and he gets in my face or he just happens to light that spark up once again, of course, there is a huge opportunity for that,&quot; Rey said. Dominik Mysterio is set to challenge El Hijo de Vikingo for the AAA Mega World Championship at Worlds Collide this Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. For what it's worth, Rey Mysterio never won the AAA Mega World Title during his time with the promotion. Rey Mysterio still recovering from a groin injuryAt WrestleMania 40, Rey Mysterio was supposed to face El Grande Americano in a match. However, Mysterio suffered a groin injury on SmackDown a day before Night 1. He was replaced by Rey Fenix, who lost to El Grande Americano in a very competitive match.Mysterio told LA PLATICA back in June that he also got his eardrum fixed and has started therapy for his injury. He expected to return by August, but it's September now, and he hasn't been back on WWE television. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio will be at Worlds Collide this Friday. He was at TripleMania XXXIII to induct his friend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame.