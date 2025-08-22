Rey Mysterio Set to Make Major Non-WWE Appearance Amid Injury Hiatus

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action due to an injury. Amid this absence, he is set to make a major non-WWE appearance.Mysterio is widely regarded as one of the greatest luchadors to have ever stepped foot in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer has built a career out of proving people wrong with his in-ring skills. Currently, Mysterio is on the shelf due to an injury he sustained on the April 19 episode of SmackDown during a match involving American Made and the LWO. He suffered a torn groin and a ruptured eardrum as a result and underwent surgery for both injuries. While Mysterio is recovering, he has made appearances at Worlds Collide and TripleMania XXXIII.Rey Mysterio has now been announced as the Grand Marshal for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. He will join Flau'jae Johnson, who will serve as an honorary starter for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale. Speaking about this huge opportunity, the WWE Hall of Famer said he feels honored to be the Grand Marshal for the event.“The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DAYTONA is one of the most thrilling races in motorsports, and I’m honored to be grand marshal,” said WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio. “The energy at the track, the passion of the fans, and the legacy of DAYTONA make this race weekend absolutely electric-standing trackside in the heart of the action is an experience of a lifetime.” [H/T PWInsider]Dominik Mysterio calls Rey Mysterio the stiffest wrestlerDominik Mysterio has been at odds with his father, Rey Mysterio, ever since he joined The Judgment Day. Since then, he has wasted no opportunity to disrespect and humiliate his father. He has made it clear that Rey was a &quot;deadbeat&quot; dad to him.During a recent interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Dom played a rapid-fire game where he was asked to name the stiffest wrestler in the ring. The Intercontinental Champion named his father.&quot;Stiffest wrestler... Believe it or not, every time I wrestle my deadbeat dad, I always leave with scratches and marks. A bruised eye, bloody nose, something. And it's always with him,&quot; he said. This is surprising to hear since Rey is one of the greatest luchadors of all time.