Major stipulation added to Dominik Mysterio's title match at Worlds Collide

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:51 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (source: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio is set to compete for a major title at Worlds Collide. Now a new stipulation has been added to his match.

Dominik Mysterio has proven himself to be one of the best heels in the business. This year has been good to Dirty Dom, who has won the Intercontinental Championship. However, he now has the chance to become a double champion when he faces El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide.

Tonight during SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage when Dominik interrupted him to say he was going to be the first Mysterio to win the AAA Mega Championship and the first one to become a double champion. Dom then suggested that Rey should come out and raise his hand and put the title on his waist if he wins. The WWE Hall of Famer agreed to the stipulation.

Bill Apter feels that Dominik Mysterio has lost his heat

When Dominik Mysterio first joined the Judgment Day, he got so much heat on himself. He was constantly booed during his segments. Fans would boo so loudly that it was hard to hear anything he said during segments. However, in recent weeks, Mysterio has been cheered on TV even though he is trying to be a heel.

Speaking on a recent episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that Dirty Dom has lost some of his heat. He also said that the Intercontinental Champion could split from Judgment Day, as recent events have suggested.

"I am gonna give him, uh, what's going on with him now, I think he has lost some of his heat. So I am gonna agree with you and right now I am gonna say Not (not hot). I think we may see a split with he and the Judgment Day. They seem to be stirring that up a little bit. I think that in terms of AAA, he has probably got more heat than he does at WWE at this point."

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will be able to become a double champion at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.

