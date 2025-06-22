"I love you" - John Cena breaks character; leaps into WWE analyst's arms

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in March. Ever since the heel turn, Cena has rarely broken character. However during the Fanatics Fest event, the Last Real Champion was seen breaking character when he jumped into the arms of WWE analyst Sam Roberts.

WWE hosted the SummerSlam New Jersey Press Conference at Fanatics Fest. While making his entrance at the event, Cena jumped into the arms of Sam Roberts, who was present for the event.

WWE host Cathy Kelley shared a clip from the event of the incident on her X account. She shared that John Cena was being too biased towards Sam Roberts.

"sounds pretty BIASED @notsam 🙄," wrote Cathy.

Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Fans are really excited to see the two rivals go at it once again after nearly 12 years since their last singles match. It'll be interesting to see if Punk would be the one to finally dethrone Cena.

John Cena breaks character with Michael Cole at the SummerSlam Kick Off

John Cena made an appearance at the SummerSlam New Jersey Kick Off show. During his appearance, Cena broke character while interacting with legendary commentator Michael Cole. He acknowledged how Cole has been stuck in the middle of maintaining his on screen persona and being a human being.

During the event, Cena was not giving direct answers to the questions put out by Michael Cole and Sam Roberts. After Cole wished Cena good luck for his match against Punk, Cena broke character and told Cole how much he loves him.

"I appreciate that, and I take that as a compliment from a friend that I've known for decades. I love you, man. I love you. Yeah, you didn't expect that to come out right here... I don't think I'm ready to mend my relationship with the WWE audience, but I know you've been saying some nasty things about me on TV, and I can say, I forgive you, man, and I love you, and I got love in my heart for you, so I appreciate that," Cena said. [19:46 - 20:44]

It's great to see Cena break character once in a while. It'll be interesting to see if Cena will turn babyface during his retirement run.

