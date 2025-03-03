"I love you" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to RAW star

Rhea Ripley has sent a message to a current WWE star, with whom she's had a storied history in the Stamford-based promotion. The Women's World Champion made it known that she has immense love and respect for IYO SKY, and she vowed to defeat her on this week's episode of RAW.

Ripley accidentally cost SKY the chance to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match, which Bianca Belair went on to win. In the aftermath of her contest against Liv Morgan, the Damage CTRL member even broke down in tears. This prompted The Eradicator to give The Genius of the Sky a shot at her gold.

Now, hours ahead of their match on RAW, Rhea Ripley sent a message to SKY. The Women's World Champion wrote that while her respect for her opponent was intact, she was keen on retaining her title on the Monday night show. She also posted graphics of two of their previous matches, both of which SKY won.

"I wish it didn’t have to come to this, especially this way. I respect you. I love you. But, Todays the day I finally beat you, @Iyo_SkyWWE," tweeted Ripley.

IYO SKY also had something to say ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley

A few hours ago, IYO SKY also issued a statement regarding her upcoming Women's World Title match against Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. SKY shared a motivational message, pointing out the importance of dreaming big.

"No matter where you are born, no matter how small you are, you can make your dreams come true if you put in the effort no matter who you are. Believe in myself. Make the impossible possible. Tomorrow night….. This is my road to #WrestleMania #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix," tweeted SKY.

The winner of the match between SKY and Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Considering she only recently won the gold, it's safe to assume The Eradaictor will head into RAW as the favorite to retain her gold and seal her spot at 'Mania.

