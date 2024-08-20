"I LOVE YOU" - Samantha Irvin sends WWE legend a heartfelt message

Samantha Irvin became a fan favorite of the WWE Universe in almost no time. The 35-year-old ring announcer recently sent a special and loving message to a unique WWE legend. Moreover, she sent the message while performing live on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia just turned 58 on August 19, 2024. The highly beloved voice of Garcia served two long tenures and also makes special appearances to this day from time to time. Sending her a special wish, Samantha Irvin added a post on her official Instagram account:

“Happy Birthday @liliangarcia! I LOVE YOU! 👸🏼,” wrote Irvin.

Lilian Garcia is seen as one of the biggest trailblazers as a female ring announcer in pro wrestling. Needless to say, Irvin sees her as an inspiration as well. Interestingly, while Garcia is an undeniable crownbearer when it comes to ring announcing, Irvin has also made a lot of headway using her skills.

Moreover, a veteran recently said that she has done something nobody, not even Garcia, has ever done before.

Veteran praises a unique ability of Samantha Irvin

While the WWE Universe often praises Samantha Irvin for her exceptional skills, she has also gained appreciation from legendary ring announcers like Michael Buffer. Recently speaking on Sportskeeda’s UnSkripted, renowned ring announcer David Penzer noted that Irvin has a unique ability to insert emotion in her words each time she’s on the mic:

"I had pointed her out on Twitter like 8 months before WrestleMania. She has found a way to do something that has never been done, and you would know this better than I Bill because you have seen a lot more ring announcers. But to me she has been able, and I am not talking about her crying at the end of Cody's match, I am talking about her introducing the matches. She has found a way to put emotion into ring announcing that I don't think I have ever heard." [21:45 onwards]

Notably, Penzer has experience working with IMPACT Wrestling as well as WCW. As she gathers more accolades and praises, it would be interesting to see which more unique feats Irvin would achieve in the future.

