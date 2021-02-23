"I'm 99% certain Brock is coming back" - Former WWE writer comments on Brock Lesnar's WWE status [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has said he is "99 percent certain" Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE, and that WWE creative should know well in advance of his return, so they can craft a compelling return story for him.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo reveals how he would write current WWE storylines - the former WWE writer made the comment while he was discussing Brock's relationship to the current Roman Reigns storyline.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on Brock Lesnar's status within WWE:

"I’d say I’m 99 percent certain Brock is going to come back. If they know he’s going to come back, and they know when he’s going to come back, all this stuff needs to be... they need to start laying this stuff out. Telling the story, bro. So when Brock does appear on television it is absolutely huge."

Citing the current apparent trend of last-minute booking decisions being made in WWE, Vince Russo made it clear that WWE would need plenty of time to prepare for the return of Brock Lesnar, so they could craft the best story possible.

Russo would use examples from his own past in WWE, when big stars were away from the product for a while:

"If we had an Austin out, or if we had a Shawn out, or if we had a Taker out, when we had a main player out what I always needed to know was when’s the return date. Because when I know the return date for that individual, what I’m doing is I’m setting the table weeks in advance, and creating that spot. So when that guy returns, bro, the roof is gonna blow off the place. I always set the table. If Austin’s going to be out four weeks, I know I’ve got four weeks to go."

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo below:

