"I'm absolutely fuming" - Nikki Cross on her lack of momentum heading into the Royal Rumble

Former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross did not hold back when expressing her anger about her lack of momentum heading into the Royal Rumble.

Cross took to Twitter to post the video in which she aired her frustrations about her current place in WWE. Fan's have not seen Nikki Cross perform on Monday Night RAW in two months, and as WWE's second-biggest event of the year approaches, Cross has had enough. Here is what Cross has to say:

"Honestly I wouldn't even try and talk to me today, because you're not gonna get that big smile of mine that you always get today. Because I'm angry and annoyed and I don't want to talk about new years resolutions or finding my happy place. The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and I have zero momentum going into it. I have no momentum to even win it so I'm absolutely fuming and the only thing that's stopping me from getting even more angry is focusing on this ring and being the best I can be in this ring."

Nikki Cross is one of the best female wrestlers in the company. During her time on the NXT brand she was a huge hit with the NXT faithful and quickly became a fan favorite. Despite struggling on the main roster at first, Cross found success as Alexa Bliss' unlikely friend.

The duo made history by becoming the first-ever two-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Since their breakup, all the focus has been on Bliss, which has unfortunately left Cross without a purpose or direction.

Nikki Cross was the first-ever Scottish woman to sign for WWE.

WWE signed Nikki Cross in 2016 after her great performances on the UK independent scene and, judging by her comments, Nikki Cross is looking to get back on track and make WWE and the fans remember just how good she is.

"There's a reason why I was the first-ever Scottish woman signed by WWE. There's a reason why I was the first-ever two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. There's a reason why I travelled and wrestled all over the world before setting foot in a WWE ring. It might not be now, but one day you're all gonna realize what exactly it is about me that got me to this point. So let me finish with this, I'm gonna be around in this industry for a very long time and I'm gonna go down as one of the best and I am so done and I am so finished with not realizing it myself."

