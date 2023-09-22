"I'm always gonna go for Roman" - Former WWE Champion wants a massive rematch with The Tribal Chief (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently made it known that he intends to face Roman Reigns again sometime down the line and get a singles win over him.

In 2022, The Scottish Warrior feuded with The Tribal Chief over the latter's Undisputed Universal Championship. Many believed Drew McIntyre would end Reigns' historic run with the gold at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

However, that wasn't meant to be, as The Tribal Chief found a way out to retain the gold. Though the former WWE Champion hasn't had another match with Roman Reigns since last year, he still has plans to get back inside the ring with him.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, McIntyre mentioned that he wasn't sure if he would get to lay his hands at Reigns anytime soon since they worked on separate brands. The RAW Superstar explained that Roman Reigns was his kryptonite as he's never been able to take him down.

"Can't imagine Roman anytime soon just because I'm on the RAW roster right now. But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm always gonna go for Roman. He's been like my Kryptonite since I returned to WWE. I have never got that victory over him in the past six years," said Drew McIntyre. [2:16 - 2:32]

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns could steal the show if they collide again in WWE

Going by the quality of their matches at Survivor Series 2020 and Clash at the Castle 2022, it's safe to say McIntyre and Reigns share great chemistry in the ring.

On both occasions, The Tribal Chief benefited by having his Bloodline stablemates around him at the ringside. Drew McIntyre put in herculean efforts and came inches close to winning, only to be outnumbered.

As such, fans hope to see a match between the two with minimal outside shenanigans. It's fair to assume that though another clash between McIntyre and Reigns may not become a reality anytime soon, considering they are on separate brands, it's a feud that can be reignited at any point, owing to their rich history.

