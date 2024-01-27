"I'm always there if they need me" - Former 3-time WWE champion on joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns' Bloodline isn't at full capacity at the moment since he is yet to replace Jey Uso following the latter's departure last year. However, a member of The Tribal Chief's family, Nia Jax, recently expressed her willingness to join the stable on television.

Over the past few months, The Bloodline has consisted of just three active wrestlers and Paul Heyman, with many fans under the belief that Reigns would add to that number at some point.

It seems that there is one person in WWE currently who would be happy to join her family. Nia Jax was recently asked by WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall about aligning with Roman Reigns, and she gave a positive answer.

"I wouldn't say no, I'm always there if they need me. But they're killing it. There's nothing they can't do. It's incredible to watch them..." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Jax is The Rock's cousin and a member of The Bloodline in real life, and could join the villainous faction following Royal Rumble 2024 since she doesn't appear to have an ongoing story on RAW.

Could Nia Jax make the move over to WWE SmackDown to align with Roman Reigns?

Nick Aldis has run a tight ship on SmackDown since taking over as General Manager, but he would be open to adding to his brand if he was approached by someone like Nia Jax.

She recently replaced Charlotte Flair on the Royal Rumble posters and could now be the one to take her place on the blue brand since she is expected to be away from the company until at least SummerSlam.

Jax would have many more opportunities on SmackDown with The Bloodline, but she wouldn't be able to finish her story with Rhea Ripley, something that has now begun building. Ripley does have a story with Becky Lynch to finish first, which means that Jax could be waiting on RAW for a long time, so a move over to SmackDown could be in her best interests.

Roman Reigns could need a female on his team if he is approached by The Final Testament, and Nia Jax is one of the best in the company.

