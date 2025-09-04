"I'm an avatar for a f**king 80-year-old pervert" - Vince McMahon's decision landed ex-WWE star in trouble

Vince McMahon's run as WWE's CEO and the head of creative came to an end in 2022, and one name recalled the time she landed in trouble with a fellow star due to Mr. McMahon's call. The name in question is Ronda Rousey.

Ad

In 2018, Ronda Rousey was the most talked-about superstar in the industry following an impressive debut at WrestleMania 34. The Baddest Woman on the Planet quickly adapted to professional wrestling and found herself in several high-profile matches on the red brand.

However, the multi-time women's champion was protected on several occasions, and she used an altered version of the armbar as her finisher throughout her career in the Stamford-based promotion. Triple H was the one who suggested she alter the move for professional wrestling.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with The Lapsed Fan, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion recalled the time Vince McMahon asked Rousey to do multiple finishers on Becky Lynch. This move landed her in trouble with continuity, as for months, superstars sold the move, and McMahon's decision broke it. Later, Nia Jax had a word about it with Ronda Rousey, but the 38-year-old star stated her hands were tied as the boss wanted to see it.

Ad

"The one time I did do it. When I leaned back on it straight, I think it was my heel turn or whatever. I felt like it had much more impact then, but freaking Vince liked it so much that he was like, 'Armbar her again,' and then Nia Jax was all pissed at me afterwards, and she was like, 'We spent all year selling the hell out of the armbar, and you just did three of them to Becky [Lynch]. I'm like, 'Dude, I'm an avatar for a f**king 80-year-old pervert on the microphone, alright? I've no say in this," Rousey said. (From 17:10 to 17:52)

Ad

Ad

Ronda Rousey won't return to WWE for another run

Ronda Rousey had two runs in the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime and got a glimpse of the new regime under the Triple H-led creative regime before she had her final match for the company at WWE SummerSlam 2023 against Shayna Baszler.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion confirmed that she won't return to WWE for another run due to her past negative experience under the old regime. In a recent interview, she confirmed she has put wrestling behind her for now.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Lapsed Fan and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More