"I'm baaaack" declares 5-time WWE Women's Champion after teasing a major surprise

WWE star and former multi-time Women's Champion, Bayley, sent a two-word message on social media after returning home from her recent run of shows.Bayley was on tour with the Stamford-based company and was a part of house shows in Australia and Japan. She also appeared on this week's Monday Night RAW, where she was involved in a backstage segment with Lyra Valkyria. Bayley told her tag team partner that she had a surprise in store for Valkyria for next week's RAW.On Instagram, Bayley shared a two-word message after returning home.&quot;I'm baaaack,&quot; wrote Bayley.Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:Konnan believes Mercedes Mone is trying to get Bayley to jump ship from WWE to AEWKonnan made a bold claim by suggesting that Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is trying to get her friend Bayley to sign with AEW. The Role Model is under contract with the Stamford-based promotion and even held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Mone (Banks) during the latter's time in the company.Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan said the following:&quot;I’m sure Sasha [Banks, aka Mercedes Mone] is trying to sell [Bayley] on it. They’re best friends. ‘I got 10 championships. I do what I want. I write my own storylines with Peppermint Patty.’ You know, [Mone] probably telling all the stuff she gets away with, because she’s a mark for her. But Bayley looks like she’s happy where she’s at. And she was always – since she was a little girl, a WWE fan!&quot;In recent weeks, Bayley has undergone a change of character. She did so after missing this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The former Women's Champion was also removed from the WrestleMania 41 card earlier in the year, where she was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria, but was replaced by the returning Becky Lynch.