“I’m back” - 29-year-old WWE Superstar sends message ahead of potential SmackDown return

A former WWE champion has hinted at a potential return ahead of tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 29-year-old in question is the Nigerian Giant, Omos.

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has made several sporadic appearances for some time now. His last three televised matches have all been Battle Royals, the last being the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. Prior to that, he competed at the SummerSlam 2023 Battle Royal and the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

The Nigerian Giant was not listed as a performer eligible for the recently concluded WWE Draft. He took to X (formerly Twitter) today, hinting at a potential return ahead of SmackDown tonight.

"I’M BACK!!!" he wrote.

You can check out Omos' post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Omos opens up about competing at WrestleMania

Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37. In his very first match on the main roster, he teamed up with AJ Styles. The duo put forth a dominant performance to defeat The New Day and become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

After a perfect WrestleMania debut, The Nigerian Giant lost his next two matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He locked horns with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and 39, respectively.

During an interview with SEScoops, Omos reflected on his experience sharing the ring with the veteran performers at The Showcase of the Immortals and he said the experience had been life-altering. He was very grateful to have received his WrestleMania opportunities, noting that his Show of Shows debut alongside AJ Styles would always remain a special memory.

"To be honest, WrestleMania literally changed my life. I made my debut at WrestleMania. You know, with AJ Styles and the tag team titles, I will never forget it for the rest of my life, like that is in my brain. Although I didn't know I would be booked, the next year against Bobby Lashley in Dallas was tremendous, just me on my own, which I think was my third year in the business to then do it with Brock. That was just every year; it just keeps going higher and higher. To me, WrestleMania holds a special place in my heart," he said.

You can check out his interview below:

After competing on The Grandest of Them All for three years in succession, Omos did not find a place on the WWE WrestleMania XL card. It remains to be seen when the former champion will be part of a storyline instead of making only sporadic appearances.

Who do you think Omos should feud with following his return? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback