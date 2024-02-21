Omos addresses his WWE absence

Omos is currently the largest superstar signed to WWE. The Nigerian Giant has not been active for some time, and last appeared at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Many fans were glad to see Omos appear at the Rumble match this year. However, he failed to impress fans and was eliminated by Bron Breakker soon after his arrival.

Before his Rumble appearance, he competed in a Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023 and had a singles match against Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023 months earlier.

During an interview with SEScoops’ Scott Fishman, The Nigerian Giant accepted the fact that he was a special attraction and WWE likes to protect him for big matches.

"You know, I'm an attraction, they call me when they need to make the big bucks, that's when they call me when they need me," Omos said.

He jokingly added that the Stamford-based company needed to hand out big money to pull him for events.

"When they wanna see me on TV, man, cash those checks when you see me on TV," Omos said.

Omos has competed in many live events over the past several months. However, the WWE creative team has failed to give him a meaningful rivalry even though he has MVP as his manager.

Omos also spoke about working at WWE WrestleMania events

Omos has seen many positives in his brief WWE career, and the Stamford-based company has taken him to new heights. It all started with his televised in-ring debut match at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with AJ Styles and defeated The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

He then had two more big WrestleMania matches, one against Bobby Lashley and the other against Brock Lesnar. While he lost both matches, it helped him get a lot of spotlight and become a top superstar.

"To be honest, WrestleMania literally changed my life. I made my debut at WrestleMania. You know, with AJ Styles and the tag team titles, I will never forget it for the rest of my life, like that is in my brain. Although I didn't know I would be booked, the next year against Bobby Lashley in Dallas was tremendous, just me on my own, which I think was my 3rd year in the business to then do it with Brock, that was just every year it just keeps going higher and higher. To me, WrestleMania holds a special place in my heart," Omos said.

The Nigerian Giant has no plans for this year’s WrestleMania, even though he has a reputation for showing up at The Show of Shows. However, the creative team could pull off some moves and book him for a match at WrestleMania 40.

