"I'm back" - Becky Lynch shares major announcement

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE for almost 10 months. And now it appears that she could be set to miss WrestleMania 41 also since she has several responsibilities outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Lynch rarely updates her social media but she took to Instagram today and shared an interesting announcement. She announced that her autobiography titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was back and would now be available in paperback next month onwards. So far her memoir was only available in hard-cover.

"I’m back. On paper. 3/4/25," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

The former Women's World Champion is already a New York Times Best Selling Author and has recently announced that she will be part of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as part of the bridge crew.

It seems that the offers have been rolling in for Lynch since her WWE contract expired in June 2024. There were reports that she had negotiated a new deal and was expected to be part of this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, but she did not appear.

Ad

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

That has been the question on the lips of most of the WWE Universe for the past 10 months and it seems that she is no closer to making her return. Her husband Seth Rollins noted that she was enjoying dipping her toes in the acting pool at present, which could be what is keeping her from returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

While it's unlikely that Becky Lynch will miss WrestleMania 41, but since the show is only two months away it could be that she won't be part of this year's Show of Shows. Rollins appears to be playing a major part in the upcoming show since there are rumors he could be facing CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple-Threat Match.

Rollins will be fighting for a shot at Cody Rhodes title next weekend at Elimination Chamber but has to get past Damian Priest, CM Punk, Logan Paul, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre if he wants to be able to main-event WrestleMania for a second time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE