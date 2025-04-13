"I'm back" - Bronson Reed sends a message amid WWE hiatus

Big Bronson Reed has been absent from WWE programming since November. He suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames match at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Premium Live Event. Reed recently shared a message on his X (fka Twitter) amid his WWE hiatus, hinting towards a return.

Big Bronson Reed teamed up with The New Bloodline to face The OG Bloodline and CM Punk in WarGames. He suffered an injury when he jumped off the top of the steel cage on the table. He has been on the shelf since then.

Reed recently sent a message to all his fans on his X account hinting towards his potential return in the near future.

"It's been a month. This place is still a rotting gaping hell hole full of scum.; Sift through the scum and there are a lot of my loyal followers.; For them. I'm back.; The unwashed masses must hear from their WAVE GOD. Now ... WHO NEEDS A TSUNAMI!!!" Reed wrote.

Check out the star's tweet below:

Fans are really excited to see Bronson Reed back in the ring. It will be interesting to see who he feuds with upon his return to the ring.

Bronson Reed recently teased his return on Instagram as well

Bronson Reed was one of the hottest stars on RAW for the better part of last year. He was involved in some great feuds including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Usos before he got injured.

Reed recently shared a message on his Instagram that might be hinting towards a return. The star posted a picture of himself with the following caption:

"Expect me," Reed wrote on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

With all the teases, it seems like Reed is nearing his return to the squared circle. The star could perhaps make his return on the RAW After WrestleMania. It'll be interesting to see what the creative has in store for Bronson upon his comeback.

