"I'm Back" - Former WWE champion shares message 105 days after suffering career-threatening injury

WrestleMania season is always the hardest part of the year for a WWE Superstar to miss. Despite pushing herself since her injury back in December, it appears that Charlotte Flair will not be able to wrestle this year.

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus, which forced her to undergo surgery. She has since shared a number of updates over the past few months to show how far ahead she is with her rehabilitation.

Flair shared another update earlier today where she claimed, "I'm back" while once again working out at the gym in an Instagram story.

Charlotte Flair was injured back in Decembe.r

Flair is progressing fast following surgery, and many liken her pace to John Cena's. Traditionally, the former World Champion was always able to heal from injuries much quicker than expected and make surprise returns to the company.

Flair's current prognosis has her back in the ring around SummerSlam, but it appears that she could be back much sooner if her current videos are anything to go by.

Will Charlotte Flair be present for WWE's WrestleMania event?

Despite not being booked for the show, it appears that Flair will be part of WWE's World attraction in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania. This means that it's likely the former Women's Champion could appear on the show in some capacity.

It's unclear who Flair was supposed to face at WrestleMania, but it seems that she could have been part of the Damage CTRL storyline with Bayley on WWE SmackDown. But Naomi has since been signed, and it appears that Bianca Belair could make up the numbers if Bayley needs further backup.

Flair could return at a later time to re-insert herself into the storyline since she was originally one of the women who were pushing against Damage CTRL when Bayley was in charge. Flair is also one of the Horsewomen of NXT, so she may take Bayley's side if needed.

Bayley is in need of backup ahead of WrestleMania, but as noted, it seems that Belair could be the one to step in if Bayley is able to talk her into being on her side.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Charlotte will appear at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion