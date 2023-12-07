"I'm back" - Released WWE Superstar makes bold claim as he waits for his non-compete to expire

One of several WWE Superstars released back in September 2023 made a bold claim about his return.

Top Dolla was the only Hit Row member who was let go following WWE's merger with the UFC. Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab remained with the company under the SmackDown brand.

The former WWE star, who now calls himself Dolla, still cannot sign with any wrestling promotion because of a 90-day no-compete clause on his contract. The clause is set to expire on December 20, and he's free to join promotions such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, or any other independent wrestling company.

Dolla recently responded to a fan on X/Twitter who was surprised to know the former WWE star competed on independent circuits before joining the Stamford-based company.

Top Dolla shared a clip of him wrestling for Coastal Championship Wrestling back in 2019. He put a wrestler named Agony through a table, surprising some of his fans and followers. He also made a bold claim, writing:

"Yeah… I was a wild boy… and I'm back."

Dolla previously returned to CCW in 2022 following Hit Row's release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They were re-hired by Triple H last year, but they were not very impressive in the ring. Michael Cole even mocked the 33-year-old every time he had a chance.

What's next for Dolla after his WWE career didn't pan out?

In an interview with Fightful Select (H/T Wrestling Inc.) last month, Dolla was asked about his plans for when his 90-day no-compete clause expires. The former NFL player said he'll continue wrestling while pursuing music and acting.

"I will be doing everything, man," Dolla said. "I'm going to be making music and acting. I will never stop wrestling; wrestling is a bug that bit me, and I will have it for the rest of my life."

Dolla loved his two stints with the Stamford-based promotion and held no ill will toward the company. He's looking to continue his wrestling career somewhere else once his no-compete clause expires.

