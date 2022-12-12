"I'm bad" - Carmella boasts about attack on suspended WWE Superstar

Carmella recently responded to a fan and boasted about her attacks on indefinitely suspended WWE Superstar Sasha Banks from a couple of years ago.

Sasha and Carmella were involved in a rivalry over the SmackDown Women's Championships in December 2020. WWE was still in the ThunderDome at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carmella got the better of Sasha Banks leading up to her rematch for the title at WWE TLC. Mella bashed Banks over the back with a champagne bottle in back-to-back weeks. However, The Boss ultimately defeated Carmella to retain the title at the subsequent premium live event.

A wrestling fan noted on social media that she was "shook" when she cracked Sasha Banks over the back with a champagne bottle. The 4-time 24/7 champion responded and claimed that she was bad:

"I’m bad 😈", tweeted Carmella.

WWE Superstar Carmella on life as a stepmother

Carmella is married to Monday Night RAW announcer Corey Graves and is a stepmother to his 8-year-old daughter from a prior relationship.

The Princess of Staten Island recently took to Twitter to discuss her humorous interaction with her stepdaughter. Carmella compared being a stepmom to the popular film Mean Girls after having a back-and-forth with an 8-year-old before she went to school:

"Being a step mom is sending Mean Girls gifs back and forth with your 8 year old all morning before she goes to school…. And I love it here," she tweeted.

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE Being a step mom is sending Mean Girls gifs back and forth with your 8 year old all morning before she goes to school…. And I love it here. 🥰 Being a step mom is sending Mean Girls gifs back and forth with your 8 year old all morning before she goes to school…. And I love it here. 🥰

Carmella hasn't been on TV yet and revealed that the couple suffered a miscarriage in September. Corey has remained on the show during this difficult time and has called RAW every week. Time will tell when the 35-year-old returns to the ring.

Would you like to see Carmella return at the Women's Royal Rumble in January? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes