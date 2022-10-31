"I'm a beast"- Former WWE official sends out a message following her loss to 30-year-old Superstar ahead of her match against Liv Morgan

Former WWE official Sonya Deville recently shared a message following her loss to Shotzi at a live event ahead of her match against Liv Morgan on SmackDown.

The blue brand superstars are currently stationed in Glasgow, Scotland, for a WWE live event, where Deville lost to Shotzi.

Meanwhile, back on SmackDown, Deville and Morgan are at loggerheads after the latter did not take too kindly to some of the former official's comments. Following two backstage brawls, Sonya Deville is scheduled to face former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The two women will clash in a No Disqualification match on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Deville sent out a message after her loss at the live event. She stated that she was a beast and a menace.

"I am a beast, I am a menace, I am storm comin to get it."

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE I am a beast, I am a menace, I am storm comin to get it. I am a beast, I am a menace, I am storm comin to get it. 👊🐉 https://t.co/7B1KNCvEUz

Jim Cornette mentioned how WWE buried Sonya Deville during her latest encounter with Liv Morgan

The former WWE manager recently spoke about how WWE buried Sonya Deville during her fight against Liv Morgan on SmackDown.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette mentioned that he wasn't a big fan of Morgan and Deville's recent segment.

"Liv [Morgan] goes under the ring and starts grabbing chairs and is grabbing chairs from ringside and tossing them in the ring and the crowd starts chanting, 'We want tables,' because furniture is more important than the wrestlers. I bet you that I could buy a table for about $65, $70 but one of those wrestlers cost several $100,000 a year."

The veteran further added that the segment ruined Deville's character and buried her completely.

"So while Liv Morgan is going to every nook and cranny around ringside trying to find chairs to throw in the ring. There’s Deville having to lay there staring at her, selling, wondering are you ever coming back to me you f***ing bleached blonde bimbo? It buried Deville. She had to lay there and wait forever."

Liv Morgan was also in action at the live event as she took on Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The former SmackDown Women's Champion seemingly botched a table spot where she hit a senton on the Queen of Harts, but the table did not collapse under her.

Despite the apparent botch, it seems like Morgan has discovered a more vicious side to herself and could make greater use of it in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Sonya Deville's ongoing feud with Morgan? Sound off in the comment section below.

