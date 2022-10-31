Fan calls out Liv Morgan's opponent for no-selling apparently botched finish at WWE live event

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has become a somewhat "extreme" wrestler since the build-up to her match against Ronda Rousey. However, this has also led to some botches, one of which was seen at a recent WWE live event during her match against Natalya.

Liv Morgan tapped into a more extreme side ahead of her match against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, where she lost the SmackDown Women's Title. Despite her best efforts, she still lost after losing consciousness while Rousey put her in an armbar.

The star has since continued to tap into her more vicious side, which Sonya Deville has experienced firsthand. Deville has mocked Morgan plenty of times and has suffered at her hands in brutal brawls as a result.

During a match against Natalya and Shayna Baszler at the recent WWE live event in Glasgow, Morgan continued to showcase what she can do in the ring and how far she can take it.

The end of the match came after Natalya was laid up on a table, with Morgan on the top corner. She hit the senton on the veteran star, but the table refused to break, overturning after bending a bit. The former women's champion pinned Natalya, and immediately after the match ended, the star rolled out of the ring. Whether this was due to a botched move or for any other reason is not known.

Usually, it is customary for a star to sell the finishing move in the ring for a while longer. However, the minute the match ended, the Queen of Harts was gone from the ring and walking on the outside. This apparent no-sell was spotted by one of the fans as well.

paige☽ @oblivindi why nattie ALWAYS no selling liv at live events.. why nattie ALWAYS no selling liv at live events.. 😭 https://t.co/mOKiVFxEwT

The fan asked why Natalya was "always" no selling Morgan at live events.

Natalya has previously no-sold Liv Morgan's finisher at an event

There was some confusion surrounding the last time Natalya apparently no-sold Morgan's finisher at a WWE live event in Sacramento.

During the match, she took the finisher, sat up, and said something to Liv Morgan after the match ended. Following this, she seemed to storm out of the ring.

On that occasion, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer commented on the same. He stated that Natalya was getting heat, but it had nothing to do with Liv Morgan, and it was cleared up immediately that night.

“I know Natalya’s getting heat. I think Liv Morgan’s been getting heat over, you know, whatever. Whatever it was, I don’t know exactly what the situation was. I know there was a situation. I know that it was cleared up immediately that night, but it did happen. I guess she was mad, but it had nothing to do with Morgan, or any heat with her and Morgan, which, I would think if you watched the clip, that was the conclusion that you would come to, but it wasn’t that."

You can check out the incident in question below:

Given the previous report, it appears that Natalya and Morgan do not have heat. On this occasion, it could simply be Natalya getting out to let Morgan celebrate or because the bump had gone wrong.

