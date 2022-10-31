Liv Morgan continued to showcase her fiery side at the WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland, as she took on Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a triple-threat match.

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Glasgow for its weekly Sunday Stunner live event. The show emanated from the OVO Hydro arena and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

Liv's descent into apparent madness continued at the house show as she faced off against Shayna and Natalya. The former Riott Squad member's violent side was once again on display as she tried to put the Queen of Harts through a table with a Senton from the top rope.

However, much to the disappointment of the fans, the table did not break. Nevertheless, Morgan was able to pick up the victory after the spot.

Liv Morgan will face Sonya Deville on the WWE SmackDown next week

Liv Morgan has seemingly gone off the deep end since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. The former Riott Squad member has since then attacked Sonya Deville violently on multiple occasions.

The duo locked horns in a singles match last week. However, Morgan was so intent on inflicting pain upon her opponent, she continued to attack Deville outside the ring, which led the bout to end in a double count-out. She then continued to assault the 29-year-old even after the bell rang, laying the former WWE official out with a Superplex onto a pile of steel chairs.

After weeks of animosity, the two former NXT stars will get a chance to finally settle their differences in a No Disqualification match next Friday. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also sent a message to Deville ahead of their upcoming showdown.

"Yeah, Sonya continuously wants to talk about me so I will continuously do what I need to do. Just shut her up and next week at our no DQ match, I'm going to show Sonya exactly what I live for. Watch me."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Liv Morgan puts out her plan for upcoming match with Sonya Deville Liv Morgan puts out her plan for upcoming match with Sonya Deville https://t.co/ssJDbnpY73

Liv Morgan's 'extreme' side has been well received by fans as many felt it was time the former champion moved on from being a smiling babyface to a heel. The SmackDown star will he hoping to make an example out of Sonya Deville next week.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the No DQ match? Sound off in the comments section below.

In case you missed it, you can check the complete SmackDown results by clicking here.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes