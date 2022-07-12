Potential backstage update on Natalya leaving the ring after no-selling Liv Morgan's finisher

An update has emerged on the Natalya-Liv Morgan incident at a recent WWE live event in Sacramento.

On July 9, WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event show in Sacramento. One of the matches on the card featured Liv Morgan defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya and Ronda Rousey. After Morgan pinned The Queen of Harts, the latter pointed at her and stormed out of the ring.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has now provided a backstage update on the incident. He noted that the situation cleared up immediately after the match, seemingly backstage. Meltzer added that Natalya might have been angry, but it had nothing to do with Morgan. Check out his full comments below:

“I know Natalya’s getting heat. I think Liv Morgan’s been getting heat over, you know, whatever. Whatever it was, I don’t know exactly what the situation was. I know there was a situation. I know that it was cleared up immediately that night, but it did happen. I guess she was mad, but it had nothing to do with Morgan, or any heat with her and Morgan, which, I would think if you watched the clip, that was the conclusion that you would come to, but it wasn’t that."

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/natalya-no-sel…



Did Natalya just throw a tantrum and no sell Liv Morgan wtf

He elaborated on the situation further:

"So, that was the situation in Sacramento. You know, I had a couple of reports from Sacramento, and nobody really brought it up, so it wasn’t like most of the crowd, you know, reacted to it in any way or thought it was unusual, but I did see the clip and it was a little unusual. She did just get up and leave and, you know, it’s something that you wouldn’t expect.” [H/T RSN]

Natalya shared and deleted a tweet after the incident with Liv Morgan

Shortly after Natalya left the ring following her loss to Morgan, she shared an interesting tweet. The tweet was in response to the clip of the incident in question.

The former women's champion stated that she was simply saying "Thank You" to Liv. Natalya deleted the tweet for some reason, but not before several Twitter users took screengrabs of the same.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Natalya’s deleted response to viral live event moment with Liv Morgan Natalya’s deleted response to viral live event moment with Liv Morgan https://t.co/eLxqniNIqN

Natalya is all set to take on Morgan in a "Championship Contenders Match" on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. If The Queen of Harts manages to defeat Liv, she will bag a SmackDown Women's Championship shot against her.

