"I'm begging you" - WWE legend requests a retirement match against Charlotte Flair

A former WWE Women's Champion has gone out of her way to request a match against Charlotte Flair before she hangs up her boots for good. Jacqueline doesn't want to retire before wrestling The Queen.

Jacqueline is one of the most influential female performers in WWE history. She worked for the promotion from 1998-2004, during which she won the coveted Women's Championship twice. The 61-year-old star was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and just last year, struck a Legends deal with the company.

Though Jacqueline hasn't wrestled since 2018, in a recent interview with Monoply Events, she expressed her interest in facing Charlotte Flair. She urged The Queen to accept her offer to step inside the ring with her for her retirement match:

“Charlotte, please give me my retirement match! Please give me my [retirement match.] Please bring it! I’m begging you, I’m begging you!" [H/T - SEScoops]

Eugene recently revealed that Charlotte Flair once wanted to leave WWE

In a recent interview, Eugene spoke about Charlotte's initial days in WWE and how she struggled with a lack of confidence. The veteran, who worked at a coatch at WWE's Performance Center at the time, revealed that he assured The Queen of her capabilities when she came up to him to express her reservations.

"After class one day at the Performance Center, a particular talent came to me and I could tell this particular talent was a little distraught down the dumps, maybe lacking in confidence. And me being the coach that always wants to lift people up, I thought I should give a little bit of inspiration to this particular talent. That WWE champion and future WWE Hall of Famer was none other than Charlotte Flair. I simply said, 'Oh no, you're good. You're gonna be really good. I mean, you are really good.' Because I feel like she was one of the best athletes of the girls there, if not the best."

Charlotte Flair is gearing up to challenge Tiffanny Stratton for her WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if The Queen wins her 15th World Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

