"She was going through a tough time" - Ex-champion prevented Charlotte Flair from quitting WWE

Charlotte Flair has created a legacy for herself in WWE. However, a former champion recently revealed that The Queen once considered quitting the wrestling business.

Ad

The second-generation superstar joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. She spent about two years in NXT before making her main roster debut. She has since become arguably the greatest female superstar in WWE's history, winning 14 Women's World Championships. Despite her unprecedented accomplishments, former World Tag Team Champion Eugene recently disclosed on his Eugene Behind the Scenes YouTube channel that Flair thought about quitting during her early days in the promotion.

The wrestling veteran, who was a coach at the Performance Center, recalled The Queen once looking a little distraught and lacking confidence while attending his class, leading him to decide to have a pep talk with her.

Ad

Trending

"After class one day at the Performance Center, a particular talent came to me and I could tell this particular talent was a little distraught down the dumps, maybe lacking in confidence. And me being the coach that always wants to lift people up, I thought I should give a little bit of inspiration to this particular talent. That WWE champion and future WWE Hall of Famer was none other than Charlotte Flair. I simply said, 'Oh no, you're good. You're gonna be really good. I mean, you are really good.' Because I feel like she was one of the best athletes of the girls there, if not the best," he said.

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The 49-year-old disclosed that the 14-time Women's World Champion later told him that she was considering quitting the wrestling business before his pep talk convinced her otherwise.

"She was a college volleyball player. I mean, a phenomenal athlete, strong, big. And she didn't tell me until much later that she was thinking about quitting and she was going through a tough time at that point and she told me that those word of encouragement that I gave her, just to simply tell her that she's going to be good, and she has been, she is, just those simple words that I gave her kinda kept her in the wrestling business." [From 7:48 - 8:49]

Ad

Ad

Charlotte Flair will challenge WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

In December 2023, Charlotte Flair suffered a serious knee injury during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. After over a year of absence, she returned earlier this month to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and earn a women's world title shot at WrestleMania 41.

After confronting Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Women's Champion Guilia, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, The Queen announced last Friday on SmackDown that she would challenge Tiffy Time at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Flair would win her 15th Women's World Championship in Las Vegas at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Eugene Behind the Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback