Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after Charlotte Flair chooses her on WWE SmackDown for WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair has her eyes set on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as The Queen picked The Buff Barbie for WrestleMania 41. Today, Stratton broke the silence and addressed Flair's choice after Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and became the new WWE Women's Champion. However, Charlotte Flair returned to the brand after over a year and won the Women's Royal Rumble in her first match since returning to WWE.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen decided who she'll be going after at WrestleMania 41, and it's Tiffany Stratton! Today, The Buff Barbie had a message for Charlotte Flair and broke the silence on heading into her first WrestleMania as the brand's champion.

Ad

Trending

"Babe wake up, tiffy’s going to her first wrestlemania!!!!," Stratton exclaimed.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 before her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton gained momentum on the main roster when she competed at last year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth. Later, she allied with Nia Jax, which turned into a toxic friendship as Nia Jax belittled The Buff Barbie when Candice LeRae started tagging with them.

Ad

In retaliation, Stratton took the WWE Women's Championship from The Irresistible Force. On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Buff Barbie was moments away from retaining her title when LeRae jumped in and caused a disqualification.

Expand Tweet

While Trish Stratus tried to help the champion, the villainous duo stood tall and left the ring. Later, Stratus approached Tiffany Stratton and asked The Buff Barbie if she would like to team up with her and take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Canada. The champion agreed, and the match will take place in Stratus' home country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback