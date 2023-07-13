"I'm better than your favorite" - WWE RAW star makes bold claim following recent attack

Bronson Reed recently sent out a bold message following a statement attack on this week's WWE Monday Night RAW.

On Monday night, Tommaso Ciampa took on his former mentor, The Miz, in a no-disqualification match. Reed interfered during the bout, attacking Ciampa and hitting him with a big elbow drop outside the ring before delivering his devastating top rope splash known as 'The Tsunami,' allowing the A-lister to pick up the victory.

This isn't the first time that Reed has interfered in a match to help The Miz pick up a win. The 34-year-old returned to WWE earlier this year after being released by the company in 2021, coming to the aid of the former WWE Champion to allow him to pick up a win in a ladder match against Dexter Lumis. Perhaps we could see an alliance between the two once again.

After the attack, the Australian powerhouse put out a statement on Twitter showing that he was extremely proud of his actions on Monday night.

"I drop an elbow better than anyone else in the business. YOU KNOW IT AND YOU HATE TO ADMIT IT. I'm better than your favorite," tweeted Reed.

Bill Apter feels that Bronson Reed could join The Judgment Day in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently revealed that he thinks The Judgment Day could bring in Bronson Reed as their newest member.

When asked by a fan if he fought the former NXT North American Champion would be a good fit for the RAW stable. Apter agreed with the suggestion and expressed some disappointment with how Reed has been booked since returning to WWE and compared him to a legendary wrestler.

"Bronson Reed, for sure. I think they are making him look a little too weak. He's Crusher Blackwell," said Bill Apter. [From 27:50 to 28.02]

Check out the full video below:

