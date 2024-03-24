"I'm very biased" - Former champion wants Beth Phoenix to return for a full-time WWE run, challenges Gail Kim

Veteran WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, wants Beth Phoenix to return to the company. She also challenged Gail Kim to a singles match.

Kim is currently signed to TNA where she is working as a producer. She is a former WWE Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Phoenix's last match was in 2023 when she teamed up with her husband Edge for a mixed tag team match against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Speaking with Ring The Belle, Natalya said she wants Phoenix to return to WWE. She also name-dropped female superstars including Mickie James, Melina, Michelle McCool, and Alicia Fox, and added that these amazing women were ready for the women's revolution before it was ready for them.

"I also think, of course, I'm very biased, but I love her dearly. I think Beth Phoenix could come back and do a full run. Of course, I'm challenging Gail Kim to our singles match. Mickie James, Melina, Gail Kim, Michelle McCool, Layla. I love Alicia Fox, would love to see her do more. There's just so many women that really, It's like we were ready for the revolution before it was ready for us." said Natalya [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star Natalya wants Michelle McCool to return alongside Layla

Natalya wants Michelle McCool to return to WWE and reunite with Layla. Collectively the duo was known as Lay-Cool.

During the same interview, the 41-year-old superstar claimed that Michelle McCool is in amazing shape and could easily return to the company and also expressed her gratitude for both McCool and Layla for helping her grow in her early days with the company.

"I think there's many women that can come back and do that. You know, somebody that really impressed me a lot was Michelle McCool. Every time Michelle has come back, she is in amazing shape. She comes back and she kicks ass, she's got it like, I think Michelle McCool could come back and have a great run. I think she's really really really talented I learned so much working with Michelle McCool and Layla. I would absolutely love to see a Lay-Cool reunion, and both of them, they really helped me grow a lot when I was first starting out in WWE", she said.

Natalya is currently working on Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if there are plans to bring McCool back for another run in the Stamford-based company.

