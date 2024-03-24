"They really helped me grow" - 41-year-old WWE star wants Michelle McCool to return, wants iconic tag team to reunite

WWE star Natalya wants Michelle McCool to return to the company. She also wants McCool to reunite with her former tag team partner, Layla.

During LayCool's tenure, the tag team was primarily featured on SmackDown but also made a few appearances on RAW. The duo held the Unified Divas Championship and also held the Divas Championship individually. Layla was the final holder of the title.

Speaking in an interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya stated that she wanted to see McCool return. The former SmackDown Women's Champion added that the 44-year-old is in amazing shape. She heaped praise on both McCool and Layla, acknowledging that she had learned a lot from the pair and how much they had helped her grow during her early days with the company.

"I think there's many women that can come back and do that. You know, somebody that really impressed me a lot was Michelle McCool. Every time Michelle has come back, she is in amazing shape. She comes back and she kicks ass, she's got it like, I think Michelle McCool could come back and have a great run. I think she's really really really talented I learned so much working with Michelle McCool and Layla. I would absolutely love to see a Lay-Cool reunion, and both of them, they really helped me grow a lot when I was first starting out in WWE", said Natalya [H/T: Fightful]

Michelle McCool expressed her interest in a match against WWE Superstar Bayley

Bayley recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Michelle McCool has expressed her interest in a match against Bayley. Speaking on the Six Feet Under Podcast with her husband, The Undertaker, McCool praised The Role Model. She added that she was happy to see Bayley win the Royal Rumble this year and that nobody deserved it more.

"You know who I’d love to work with? Bayley. I’d love to work with Bayley. I am happy for her. I’m glad they gave that to her [Royal Rumble win]. She got hurt, then came back. There’s nobody more deserving. Nobody [is] more deserving. I was so happy for her. I’d like to work with her", said McCool.

McCool's last WWE bout was when she entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She was eliminated by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley.

