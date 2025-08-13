"I'm blaming you" - Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE departure was due to the fans, says wrestling veteran

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE departure came as a shock to many in the industry, and some are still trying to process the promotion's decision behind the popular couple's exit. Recently, Dutch Mantell blamed the fans for one major reason.

In 2022, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run and even ended up with a faction called The Final Testament. Unfortunately, the experiment didn't work, but The Herald of Doomsday organically got over as a performer a while back.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated the promotion tried different things with Karrion Kross, but it didn't work. Moreover, he thinks the company isn't trying to fool anyone by faking the couple's departure. At last, he stated fans were the reason he didn't get over as a talent in time before management decided to let him and his wife go.

"Look at what they've done. That's a lot of work just to have no dollars attached to the end of it. What would they get out of this? Nothing. I think they've got other things they can spend their time on other than worrying about how we're going to get Karrion Kross over. After four years, you would say it's a failed experiment. But they tried several times, did they or did they not? They tried to do something with him, and it just wasn't there. I blame the fans. Hey fans, I'm blaming you. You're the reason that d**n he's out of a job and they sent him home," Mantell said. (From 16:12 to 17:00)

Ex-WWE writer wanted Karrion Kross and Scarlett to leave the promotion

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's first run with WWE remains unmatched, as The Herald of Doomsday dominated the developmental brand for a while before he was moved to WWE's main roster. Unfortunately, the second run was good but nowhere near the initial run.

Before their actual departure, Vince Russo wanted the popular couple to leave WWE, as they could become stars in Hollywood. Moreover, Russo wasn't a fan of Triple H favoring Sami Zayn over Kross and thinks The Game might put the world title on Zayn in the near future. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Kross and Scarlett outside WWE.

