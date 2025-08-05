Popular Real-Life Couple Must Leave WWE for Their Own Good, Says Veteran; Issues a Warning to Triple H

WWE hosted its biggest-ever SummerSlam under Triple H's creative leadership. But a veteran isn't happy with the popular couple's treatment in the promotion and has issued a warning to The Game following the event.Sami Zayn defeated Karrion Kross at The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey. The former Honorary Uce fought the urge to turn heel and overcame The Herald of Doomsday in front of thousands of fans. According to Fightful Select, the popular couple wasn't on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025.Moreover, the report suggested that a new offer wasn't given to the duo, and their current deals are set to expire this weekend. Recently, Vince Russo tweeted in support of Karrion Kross and Scarlett and asked them to leave the Stamford-based promotion for their own good, as they were stars and the company failed to capitalize on their potential.&quot;Trips NOT Resigning @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 will be the ABSOLUTE BEST THING that could happen to the both of them. They have proven time and time again that they are better than 95% of the Roster. Unfortunately, when the Boss KNOWS that you're Smarter than him---that's a Curse in Pro Wrestling. Go to Hollywood---you Guys are STARS. You leave the @WWE---You THRIVE,&quot; Russo tweeted.Moreover, Russo warned Triple H not to put the world championship on Sami Zayn anytime before he stopped watching the product.&quot;If @TripleH puts the WWE World Title on His Favorite Wrestler---Sami Zayn---PRIOR to that Date---I will cease all @WWE Show Viewing Immediately. Don't think that's going to happen? Mark My Words,&quot; Russo tweeted on X.Karrion Kross takes a subtle shot at Triple H following WWE SummerSlam 2025Karrion Kross got over on his own during WrestleMania 41 weekend when he cut a passionate promo. The Herald of Doomsday slowly became a popular name as merchandise sales and fan interest rose for the real-life couple on the red brand.Unfortunately for the two-time NXT Champion, he is still getting pinned and losing matches in the Stamford-based promotion. After SummerSlam 2025, fans were chanting 'We want Kross,' and Triple H brought up Brock Lesnar's return. The response seemingly didn't sit well with Kross, and he took a subtle shot following the event.&quot;Unreal. They write the scripts… But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock,&quot; Kross tweeted following his loss at SummerSlam.Kross and Scarlett haven't signed new deals and could be leaving the promotion if nothing changes in the coming days.